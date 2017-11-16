Washington signs Tyler Catalina, places T.J. Clemmings on IR

Getty Images

Washington can’t catch a break with its offensive line. It announced Thursday it has placed tackle T.J. Clemmings on injured reserve.

Clemmings’ ankle injury ended his season after he appeared in six games. Washington claimed him off waivers from the Vikings to become the team’s fourth offensive tackle, but he had to start the past two games at left tackle with Trent Williams (knee) and Ty Nsekhe (core muscle) still out.

The Vikings selected Clemmings in the fourth round of the 2015 draft. They waived him coming out of the preseason.

Washington signed rookie offensive lineman Tyler Catalina to take Clemmings’ roster spot. Catalina started at right guard against Dallas and Seattle, the only two games he has played this season, before the team cut him Saturday.