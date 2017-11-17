Adam Jones out this week with concussion

Getty Images

The Bengals will be without cornerback Adam Jones this week when they play the Broncos, and two other starters.

Jones remains in the concussion protocol, after leaving last week’s loss to the Titans.

In his absence, the Bengals will likely start William Jackson. He’s listed as questionable with a toe injury but practiced fully Friday.

Linebacker Kevin Minter (elbow) and nose tackle Pat Sims (calf) are also out this week, leaving the Bengals without three starters on defense. Then again, they’re playing the Broncos.