Antonio Brown is quickest receiver to 700 catches

Getty Images

Antonio Brown had a huge game for the Steelers on Thursday night and he reached a milestone on his way to 10 catches for 144 yards and three touchdowns.

Brown’s eighth catch of the night was the 700th of his career and he reached that mark in fewer games than any other player in NFL histoy. It was Brown’s 111th game and the previous record belonged to Marvin Harrison, who did it in 114 games and wound up in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

It wouldn’t surprise anyone if Brown, who is closing in on becoming the first player with five straight 100-catch seasons, joins Harrison there, although his teammates are so used to his exploits that a night like Thursday is taken in stride.

“It’s insane,” guard David DeCastro said, via the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “I mean, it’s kind of sad we’re numb to it now. I’m like, ‘Oh, there’s A.B., catching the ball with his helmet in his hand.’ Like, ‘Oh, all right, good job, Ben [Roethlisberger].’ Like I don’t know what to do anymore. What else can he do? I feel bad I’m not more excited about it. Three touchdowns. It was so low key. I was just like, ‘Oh.'”

There have been some low key performances by the Steelers offense this season and they’ve resulted in hand wringing about whether the unit will live up to preseason expectations. They looked the part on Thursday night, though, and Brown was right in the middle of the fun.