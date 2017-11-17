Blaine Gabbert will start for Cardinals on Sunday

Getty Images

Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald will celebrate his new contract extension by catching some passes from Blaine Gabbert.

The Cardinals will be in Houston and coach Bruce Arians announced on Friday that Gabbert will be the team’s starting quarterback. Drew Stanton has been starting since Carson Palmer broke his arm last month, but Stanton hurt his knee last week.

Arians did not say who will back up Gabbert. Stanton may be active and Matt Barkley was signed this week to give the Cardinals another option in the event Stanton can’t go at all.

Gabbert signed with Arizona in the offseason and has not played at all during the regular season. He started 13 games for the 49ers over the last two seasons.