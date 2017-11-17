Broncos head coach Vance Joseph says criticism is deserved

Getty Images

Losing five straight games after a 3-1 start isn’t exactly the best way for a rookie head coach to endear himself to a new fan base. However, that is the predicament Vance Joseph finds himself in with the Denver Broncos.

The Broncos have also lost all five games by double digits with a 10-point loss to Kansas City being the closest game during the losing streak.

The performances have opened Denver up to significant criticism. Joseph says such a response is well deserved.

“I get it, man,” Joseph said, via Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com. “I feel the same way the fans feel and how outside people feel. We’re disappointed in how it’s gone. We started 3-1 and it was going pretty good, we had a bye, we had a game we should have won and we didn’t and we haven’t won since. I get it, it’s hard job.

“I get the criticism and I don’t mind it, it’s well deserved. That being said, we’ve got seven weeks left and at the end, we can only be judged by what we’ve done in the season … we’ll see.”

The once vaunted Broncos defense has allowed 92 points over the last two weeks in losses to Philadelphia and New England. They’ve score 20 points just once over the five-game losing streak as well.

Denver’s schedule lightens up significantly in the second half of the season and the Broncos should be able to find some victories down the stretch. Nevertheless, it’s not the results that Joseph and the Broncos were expected after a hot start to the season. Joseph has to try and get the season back on track.