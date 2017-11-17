Bucs promote Freddie Martino, waive Bernard Reedy

Getty Images

Wide receiver Freddie Martino rejoined the Buccaneers’ 53-player roster four days after they cut him to activate Mike Evans from the suspended list. Tampa Bay waived wide receiver Bernard Reedy in a corresponding move.

Martino has spent every week of the past two seasons on the Bucs’ active roster or practice squad. They first promoted Martino on Nov. 8, and he made two special teams tackles last week.

Tampa Bay waived him Nov. 13 and re-signed him Nov. 15.

Martino played in 13 games last season, making eight catches for 142 yards and a touchdown.

Reedy played in all nine games for the Bucs, catching two passes for 21 yards, rushing three times for 17 yards and returning 14 punts for 143 yards and seven kickoffs for 145 yards.