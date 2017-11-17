Buster Skrine fined $48,620 for unnecessary roughness

Getty Images

Jets cornerback Buster Skrine has been penalized more often than any other defensive player in the league this season and a penalty he picked up against the Buccaneers will be a costly one.

Skrine was flagged for unnecessary roughness for a hit on Bucs wide receiver DeSean Jackson on an eight-yard catch in the third quarter of last Sunday’s 15-10 Tampa victory. PFT confirmed with the league on Friday that Skrine has been fined $48,260 as a result of the hit.

That’s the minimum fine for a second violation of rules barring hits on defenseless receivers over the course of the 2017 season. He was previously fined for a hit on Raiders running back DeAndre Washington in the second week of the season.

Skrine has been flagged 11 times overall this season, putting him behind only Seahawks tackle Germain Ifedi among the most penalized players in the league.