Cardinals announce one-year extension for Larry Fitzgerald

Posted by Josh Alper on November 17, 2017, 8:25 AM EST
PFT reported that the Cardinals and wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald were close to agreement on a one-year deal on Thursday.

They’ve reached the finish line. The Cardinals announced the deal on Friday morning, which means there won’t be any waiting this offseason to find out if Fitzgerald will continue his brilliant career.

Fitzgerald’s contract previously had a voidable year in 2018 for cap purposes, but the real thing will assure that the franchise’s greatest receiver will continue to climb the league’s all-time receiving lists while playing for the team that brought him into the league as the third overall pick of the 2004 draft.

Fitzgerald was productive then and remains productive now with 60 catches for 677 yards and three touchdowns on the season. Fitzgerald passed 15,000 receiving yards in his last game and the extension means that he should move up to second in NFL history behind Jerry Rice in that metric as long as he remains healthy.

12 responses to “Cardinals announce one-year extension for Larry Fitzgerald

  1. bummer… soooooo wanted him catching passes from Tom Brady next year and the year after and the year after and the year after…… 🙂

  2. They really did this guy a disservice in AZ. It’s a shame one of the best and most consistent guys ever at his position had to wallow in that mediocrity his entire career

  3. You could have closed the gap the Steelers prob still have to the Pats.
    Or could virtually crowned the Eagles already, maybe even for a repeat.
    Or could play 5 more years carefully rotated by Pats and get close to sticky Rice.
    But you’re loyal to the Cards even though they’ll never put any sort of ring on your finger.
    Uber cool? No – dude, rings would have retired you a legend instead of just a legendary stat.
    “The greatest WR never to win a ring.” Congrats.

  4. I love Fitz!!! It will be a pleasure to be able to watch him another year 🙂 First ballot HOF for him, and he is just as great off the field as he is on the field. Many NFL players should watch and take note!!!!!

  5. Who’s gonna be throwing him the ball though? The crippled old guy, the journeyman has-been, or the journeyman never-was?

  6. Again, I’ll ask why? Why are the Cardinals doing this? Are they really planning on makin a run with this team again? Palmer is awful.

  7. “They really did this guy a disservice in AZ. ”

    His second contract buried the team’s cap as he hit all the incentives. A great WR, but it was his salary that put AZ behind the curve with free agents who could have helped.

  9. .
    We can only imagine what his career stat line would be if he spent his whole career catching passes from Tom Brady or Aaron Rogers.
    .

  10. Fans need to understand that great players nearing the end of storied careers are not interested in playing for your team on the cheap so they can win a championship for you.

  11. Larry has been on several playoff teams with the Cardinals, two Championship games and a Super Bowl. He set playoff records with the Cardinals. He very nearly got a ring with one of the most memorable catches and TDs in Super Bowl history. Curse you Stealers 🙂

    The Cardinals have paid more to Larry than any other team has paid a WR.

    The Cardinals owe Larry nothing. He has given the team his all in effort and skill on and off field, and they gave him opportunities and compensation, and both gave each other loyalty that is rare in professional sports.

    It may have been cool to see Fitz in a Vikings uni, with his start there as a ball boy.

    But you Patriots fans….you’re the worst. You really are. We all wish you hadn’t lucked into Brady and were still sulking about that Super Bowl against the Bears in the 1980s.

