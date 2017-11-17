Cardinals announce one-year extension for Larry Fitzgerald

Getty Images

PFT reported that the Cardinals and wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald were close to agreement on a one-year deal on Thursday.

They’ve reached the finish line. The Cardinals announced the deal on Friday morning, which means there won’t be any waiting this offseason to find out if Fitzgerald will continue his brilliant career.

Fitzgerald’s contract previously had a voidable year in 2018 for cap purposes, but the real thing will assure that the franchise’s greatest receiver will continue to climb the league’s all-time receiving lists while playing for the team that brought him into the league as the third overall pick of the 2004 draft.

Fitzgerald was productive then and remains productive now with 60 catches for 677 yards and three touchdowns on the season. Fitzgerald passed 15,000 receiving yards in his last game and the extension means that he should move up to second in NFL history behind Jerry Rice in that metric as long as he remains healthy.