Chaz Green keeping head down, eyes off the internet

Getty Images

Yes, Chaz Green is aware he performed rather poorly last week. He is trying to work to prevent such incidents in the future. And no, he did not read your tweet about him.

After opening the floodgates for Falcons defensive end Adrian Clayborn‘s six-sack day last week, the Cowboys backup left tackle was eventually benched in favor of Byron Bell. And

“I haven’t been on social media or anything like that cause I know they’re killing me right now,” Green said, via Drew Davison of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “But I’m a guy who kind of stays within myself, whether it’s good or bad, you’re not going to see much change out of me. I’ve just been focusing on getting better, ignoring all the noise and trying to just master my craft.”

The head-down approach is admirable, and necessary, because he was really bad and everyone has been reminding him of it online. The suspicion is that he feels worse about it than you do. And his teammates have been impressed with the way he’s handling the moving forward.

“Anybody who has played in this league for any extended amount of time [has struggled],” veteran tight end Jason Witten said. “Believe it or not, Troy [Aikman] probably threw an interception. Michael [Irvin] may have dropped a pass. Those things happen. They’re the greatest players to ever play in this organization.

“Those things happen for all of us and your ability to process it and learn from it, not feel sorry for yourself, but get your ass back up and go again. We don’t lose confidence in those guys, just continue to support them and help them.”

Green may not get an immediate chance for redemption. Bell has worked with the starters this week in the absence of Tyron Smith, who is bothered by a groin injury.