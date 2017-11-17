Clearing the air on Goodell’s jet request

Getty Images

A recent report from ESPN claimed that Commissioner Roger Goodell has asked for the use of a private jet for life, as part of his new contract. That’s generally accurate, but it’s missing one key fact: Goodell is willing to pay for it.

Per a league source, Goodell has asked for access to the NFL’s private plane arrangements through NetJets, with an understanding that he would reimburse the league in full for all costs incurred.

The benefit for Goodell comes from the reduced rate that the league pays, due to its extended use of the service. So Goodell basically would continue to utilize the service, and he’d pay whatever his flights cost the NFL. Which would be less than what it would cost him directly.

It’s unclear why ESPN has omitted this fairly important fact from it’s reporting. The practical impact is that it tends to make Goodell look unreasonably greedy. Which is likely what those opposing Goodell’s extension want to accomplish.