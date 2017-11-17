Cordy Glenn, Mike Tolbert ruled out for Bills

Posted by Darin Gantt on November 17, 2017, 2:23 PM EST
When Nathan Peterman makes his first start at quarterback for the Bills Sunday, he won’t have a full complement of offensive tools with him.

The Bills have ruled out veteran running back Mike Tolbert and left tackle Cordy Glenn, along with and guard John Miller.

Tolbert’s dealing with a hamstring issue, and Glenn has the foot and ankle problem that has been an issue all year.

The Bills listed defensive end Jerry Hughes (shin/calf), tight end Charles Clay (knee) and wide receiver Jordan Matthews (knee) as questionable, for their first game after benching quarterback Tyrod Taylor.

  2. Miller has been replaced by Dicasse which is a huge mistake Don’t think Miller has started more then one game this year
    Glenn is a mega disappointment. Signs a huge contract then has foot and ankle issues. Teams should be able to pay on performance rather then expected performance. This is getting old. Player has one decent year. Signs a huge contract. Then takes sick leave for the rest of his career. I know it’s a tough sport but Honest, isn’t this becoming more precedent these days. Player signs for huge guaranteed money and then just plays, if he plays, like crap.

