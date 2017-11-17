Cordy Glenn, Mike Tolbert ruled out for Bills

Getty Images

When Nathan Peterman makes his first start at quarterback for the Bills Sunday, he won’t have a full complement of offensive tools with him.

The Bills have ruled out veteran running back Mike Tolbert and left tackle Cordy Glenn, along with and guard John Miller.

Tolbert’s dealing with a hamstring issue, and Glenn has the foot and ankle problem that has been an issue all year.

The Bills listed defensive end Jerry Hughes (shin/calf), tight end Charles Clay (knee) and wide receiver Jordan Matthews (knee) as questionable, for their first game after benching quarterback Tyrod Taylor.