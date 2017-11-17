Corey Davis still trying to find his way

Getty Images

Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota asked to be blamed for Thursday night’s loss to the Steelers because he threw four interceptions and he shouldn’t have a hard time finding people willing to take him up on that offer.

According to Titans coach Mike Mularkey, Mariota isn’t the only one deserving of it. Mularkey said after the 40-17 loss that Mariota “could have used some help” from his receivers and noted that was especially true of the young players. That group includes first-round pick Corey Davis, who could have fought harder for the ball on a couple of Mariota’s interceptions.

Hamstring injuries kept Davis from getting a full workload this summer and then knocked him out of the lineup from Week Three to Week Nine. That explains why the rookie feels like he’s “still trying to find my way” at this point in the season.

“I just think he needs some experience,” Mularkey said, via ESPN.com. “Most rookies have offseasons and training camps and preseason games, and all those to give them some experience. His is live fire. Live fire, Thursday Night Football for your fourth [full] game.”

It would obviously help the Titans offense if Davis were further ahead in the learning process, but the rough patches are only going to get smoothed out with experience and that’s going to mean some more growing pains before the year is out.