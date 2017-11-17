Daniel Snyder emerges as primary ally of Jerry Jones

Posted by Mike Florio on November 17, 2017, 11:32 AM EST
Dogs and cats are indeed living together, as the NFL borders on mass hysteria.

In his ongoing assault against the contract extension to be given to Commissioner Roger Goodell, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones still has a small cadre of like-minded owners. The strongest supporter is believed to be the man who owns one of his top on-field rivals.

As noted here last week, Washington owner Daniel Snyder urged Jones to accept an offer from Falcons owner Arthur Blank to accept a vote on the Compensation Committee, which Blank chairs. More recently, suspicions have emerged regarding Snyder assuming an active role in leaking information to the media — information that may or may not be accurate.

For example, as one league source explained it to PFT, some suspect that Snyder was the source of a report from CNBC’s Scott Wapner that more than half of all owners want to press the brakes on Goodell’s new contract. Likewise, it’s not unreasonable to wonder whether Snyder was the unnamed owner who dismissed to the Washington Post the possibility of Jones facing anything more than payment of the NFL’s legal fees and also a fine in connection with his (so far hollow) threat to sue the league.

Though the possibility of franchise forfeiture remains remote, the NFL already has told Jones that he faces the loss of draft picks and a possible suspension for engaging in conduct detrimental to the league. Logic and common sense suggest that only someone sympathetic to Jones would scoff at any potential punishment more than financial in nature.

It’s still unclear which owners agree with Jones and Snyder. It’s believed that Jones has a total of four or five allies, and there’s no evidence that the group has grown in recent weeks. At this point, it would take at least 24 to undo the mandate provided in May to the Compensation Committee to negotiate and finalize a new contract with Goodell.

So why hasn’t the deal been done? That’s a question for a future blurb.

8 responses to “Daniel Snyder emerges as primary ally of Jerry Jones

  1. the whodat nation havs not forgot the bounty nonsense and we will not be avenged until goodell is gone. we will send a legion of our strongest whodat warriors to support this alliance

  3. Sniveling Snyder is siding with Jones? Hardly surprising. Let’s see who else might be on that side. I’m guessing McNair, Kroenke, and Woody for sure. Wouldn’t be surprised to see Bidwell, Bisciotti, Pegula, and Irsay on that side as well.

    I have no issues with trying to get Goodell tossed. Worst commissioner in the history of the league. But anyone who thinks Jones, Snyder, et al are the saviours, think again.

    Cuban was right. It’s only a matter of time.

  4. First good thing Danny Boy has done. This is all about John Mara and his continued cheating via Goodell to disable his division rivals. I’m glad Jurrah is standing up to the cheatingest of cheaters. All credit to him!

  7. In a fight involving $BILLIONS JJ only needs 1 ally to keep from getting screwed. Goodell can’t go nuclear and risk losing 2 or more franchises/owners. I honestly can’t believe I’m siding with JJ, but Goodell has made so many mis-steps detrimental to the league over the last few years I’m surprised there aren’t many more owners pushing for him to go.

