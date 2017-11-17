Daryl Worley fined for unnecessary roughness

Getty Images

The NFL fined Panthers cornerback Daryl Worley for unnecessary roughness in Monday night’s 45-21 victory over the Dolphins. Worley saw his paycheck docked $9,115.

Officials flagged Worley in the second quarter, with the half-the-distance penalty costing his team 2 yards. The Dolphins scored a touchdown two plays later on Julius Thomas‘ 2-yard catch from Jay Cutler.

Worley played 36 defensive snaps and made one tackle as the Panthers limited the Dolphins to 213 passing yards and 313 total yards.