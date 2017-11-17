Dez Bryant will play; Tyron Smith officially questionable

Getty Images

Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant will play Sunday, as he said he would, despite a knee injury that kept him out of Wednesday’s practice. Bryant practiced in full both Thursday and Friday, and the Cowboys did not list him on the status report, meaning they expect him to play.

Officially, Dallas lists starting left tackle Tyron Smith (groin) and starting safety Jeff Heath (concussion) as questionable, but neither is expected to play.

Byron Bell is expected to start in Smith’s spot, and rookie Xavier Woods will make his first career start at safety.

The Cowboys will see the return of defensive back Chidobe Awuzie, who has played only three games this season because of a hamstring injury. Awuzie can play safety as well as corner.

Linebacker Sean Lee (hamstring) and kicker Dan Bailey (right groin) were ruled out even before Friday. Defensive tackle Maliek Collins (foot) and tight end Geoff Swaim (knee) were limited in practice all week, and both are questionable.