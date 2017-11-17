Doug Marrone: We’re being cautious with Leonard Fournette

Getty Images

The Jaguars held running back Leonard Fournette out of practice on Friday as he continues to deal with the ankle injury that has bothered him for several weeks.

Fournette had been limited on Wednesday and Thursday and wound up with a questionable designation on the team’s injury report. Coach Doug Marrone didn’t say that Fournette would play against the Browns on Sunday, but indicated that Friday’s absence was about “being cautious.”

“We have a lot of caution with it,” Marrone said, via the team’s website. “You saw what happened Sunday. We were playing, and all of a sudden he rolled it. He came back and practiced. We’re just trying to be smart.”

Two starting offensive linemen — left guard Patrick Omameh and right tackle Jermey Parnell — are also questionable while wide receiver Allen Hurns has been ruled out with an ankle injury. Wide receiver Marqise Lee was not on the final injury report, so should be good to go despite dealing with a knee injury during the week.