Eagles’ Lane Johnson, from a family of Cowboys fans, told his grandma to shut up about it

Getty Images

Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson was born and raised in Texas among Cowboys fans, some of whom will be there when he plays against the Cowboys on Sunday night. And if they know what’s good for them, they’ll be cheering for the Eagles.

Johnson said his family has largely been persuaded to cheer for the Eagles since Philadelphia drafted him in 2013, but he had to threaten to rough up his grandma when the Cowboys were in the playoffs last year.

“All my family’s from Texas and a lot of them say they’re Eagles fans but I think deep down they root” for the Cowboys, Johnson said. “Last year, the Cowboys were in the playoffs, I heard my grandma rooting for Dallas. I said, ‘If you want to live to 75 you better shut your a– up.’ Just messing with her, just messing with her, but it is what it is. That’s where I’m from so a lot of people are Dallas Cowboys fans where I’m from.”

Grandma will be rooting for Lane on Sunday. We think.