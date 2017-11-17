Elway on Broncos: “We got a little bit soft”

Getty Images

Earlier this week, we dubbed first-year Broncos coach Vance Joseph this year’s potential surprise firing. It may not be a surprise, based on comments made Friday night by his boss, John Elway.

“I will tell you, I think we got a little bit soft,” Elway said Friday at the Ring of Fame ceremony for late Broncos coach Red Miller and Hall of Fame Broncos running back Terrell Davis, via Mike Klis of 9news.com. “To be dead honest with you, we got a little bit soft. We went 4-0 in the preseason, we started 3-1 we get a bye week and if you exhale in this league? You’re in trouble.

“And you know what, to be dead honest with you, I think we exhaled, and it’s hard to recover from that. It will be a lesson that hopefully we all learned and can prevent it from happening in the future.”

Elway seems to be particularly troubled about the fact not that they’re losing, but that they’re getting blown out, most recently by the Patriots.

“You’re going to lose football games in this league, but the way it’s gone about it, not being competitive is probably the thing that concerns me the most,” Elway said. “I think we have it on our football team. We’ve got to learn to be able to battle through those. Obviously, they’ve come in clumps and we haven’t been able to overcome it. But until we do overcome that, you know, it’s going to tough to win football games.”

It’s also going to be tough for the head coach to remain employed, if the G.M. and the president of football operations believes the team became soft and non-competive. Elway already has moved on from John Fox a year after the team made it to the Super Bowl, and it’s not as uncommon as believe for coaches to have one and done experiences.