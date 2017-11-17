Falcons trying to minimize differences in run game without Freeman

Getty Images

Tevin Coleman‘s a different runner than Devonta Freeman.

But the Falcons are trying to minimize the differences, since they don’t have a choice this week.

With Freeman expected to miss Monday’s game with a concussion, the burden for sustaining the run game will fall on Coleman, who had a career-high 20 carries last week against the Cowboys.

“I don’t think it changes so much in terms of the scheme or anything like that. We trust both our guys both, and I don’t think anything changes in the run game, for sure,” Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan said, via Matt Winkeljohn of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “I usually don’t even think about who’s in there when we’re calling run plays.”

Coleman hasn’t had to carry such a load since college, since he’s always been paired with Freeman, who has only missed one other game in Coleman’s three years. But he was a true bell-cow back in college, averaging 22.5 carries per game in his final season at Indiana. And while he’s bigger, they think he can still make the kind of big plays they were accustomed to last year.

“It’s the explosive plays that Tev is able to create, and it’s the 3-yard run that all of a sudden turns into a 25-yard run,” Falcons coach Dan Quinn said. “It’s the explosiveness, it’s the speed that he has when he can get on the edge or get to the second level.”

They’re going to need that Monday against the Seahawks, if they want to hang onto their playoff hopes in a densely packed NFC.