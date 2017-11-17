Friday morning one-liners

Getty Images

It looks like Dion Dawkins is in line for another start at left tackle for the Bills.

Dolphins LB Kiko Alonso thinks he needs better technique.

C David Andrews missed Patriots practice with an illness.

Jets WR Robby Anderson will try to continue his touchdown streak after the bye.

Some offseason moves at cornerback have paid off for the Ravens.

Said Bengals WR A.J. Green, “We control our own destiny. Keep winning and see what happens. We still got the same energy. Nothing has changed, we just aren’t winning the games we needed to. We still have the same energy. Nobody is hanging their hats. Nobody is feeling sorry for their self. We just have to go and play.”

RB Duke Johnson is expecting big things from WR Corey Coleman in Coleman’s return to the Browns offense.

LB Vince Williams had a good night for the Steelers.

Texans LB Jadeveon Clowney offered an assessment of his play this season.

A look at what the Colts rookies have done this season.

Even if they are incomplete, deep passes are important for the Jaguars offense.

Sloppiness caught up with the Titans on Thursday night.

Broncos DT Domata Peko will meet up with his former team this weekend.

The Chiefs think WR Demarcus Robinson can be a playmaker.

The Chargers’ improved run defense will try to hold LeSean McCoy in check.

Raiders S Obi Melifonwu will be on the spot against the Patriots.

DeMarcus Ware stopped by Cowboys practice.

K Aldrick Rosas has struggled for the Giants.

Injured Eagles players have found ways to contribute to the team.

Redskins S D.J. Swearinger promised two interceptions and delivered.

WR Dontrelle Inman called his Bears debut a building block.

Rookie WR Kenny Golladay‘s return opens up some new doors for the Lions.

Packers CB Kevin King has been playing through a shoulder injury.

The Vikings may turn to Anthony Harris at safety this weekend.

Going with RB Tevin Coleman won’t change much about the Falcons offense.

What will the Panthers do with Ed Dickson when TE Greg Olsen returns to action?

T Terron Armstead‘s return has done good things for the Saints run game.

Buccaneers DT Gerald McCoy got credited with a second sack from last Sunday’s win.

Cardinals CB Patrick Peterson is looking forward to matching up with DeAndre Hopkins.

LB Mark Barron has taken to playing for Rams defensive coordinator Wade Phillips.

Looking for signs of improvement for the 49ers defense.

The Seahawks are prepping Matt Tobin for a start at left tackle.