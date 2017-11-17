Giants S Darian Thompson fined for late hit on first play against 49ers

Getty Images

The tone for last Sunday’s game between the 49ers and Giants was set on the first play from scrimmage.

49ers running back Carlos Hyde ran through and around the listless Giants defense for a 28-yard gain that marked the first of several big plays by the Niners on their way to a 31-21 win that forced Giants ownership to issue a vote of confidence in coach Ben McAdoo during the week.

Hyde’s run turned into a 43-yard gain when safety Darian Thompson hit him after he was out of bounds and earned a flag from the officials. On Friday, PFT confirmed with the league that Thompson has been fined $9,115 as a result of the play.

The Giants avoided other finable offenses over the remaining 59-plus minutes, but their reluctance to tackle legally or illegally didn’t work out for them on the scoreboard.