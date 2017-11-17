Hue Jackson says Josh Gordon will be ready to go at practice next week

Getty Images

Browns receiver Josh Gordon‘s conditional reinstatement has allowed him to be in the facility for the last couple of weeks, but he hasn’t been allowed to practice. That will change on Monday, and coach Hue Jackson says he’s excited to get Gordon on the practice field.

“He’s doing well,” Jackson said of Gordon. “He’s here in the building every day, on time for everything, involved and big smile on his face. He’s a pleasure to be around.”

Gordon will practice the next two weeks and then be eligible to play for the first time on Sunday, December 3, when the Browns play the Chargers. From all indications, the Browns expect him to be ready to go.

It remains to be seen whether Gordon will be ready to be the kind of player he once was: He was one of the best players in the NFL in 2013, but he started the 2014 season with a 10-game suspension, didn’t play as well when he finally got on the field, and hasn’t played at all since 2014. If he can get back to 2013 form, the Browns have just added one of the best players in the NFL. But that’s a big “if.” Three years is a long time away.