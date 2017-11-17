Jerry Jones: “I have the NFL’s best interest in mind”

Posted by Mike Florio on November 17, 2017, 6:46 PM EST
Even at a time when the NFL seems to be embroiled in its most contentious and public bout of dysfunction in decades, the guy at the center of it continues to be willingly to speak publicly about it.

In the second of his two-per-week appearances on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones received a blank check to add anything he wants to share about the issue of Commissioner Roger Goodell’s proposed contract extension. And despite allegations from some of his colleagues that he is engaged in conduct detrimental to the league, Jones said he’s acting in the best interests of the NFL.

“[J]ust assure that everything I’m doing, it would be madness to think that everything I’m doing isn’t in the best short- and long-term interest of the NFL,” Jones said. “I love this league and I love this game. And the men that are involved, the [Compensation] Committee and the owners, really are good men. And they’ve been in it almost as long as I have. But I’ve been knowing some of these people for going on 30 years. And they know I have the NFL’s best interest in mind. And so goes the NFL, so go the Cowboys.”

Jones’ mindset makes talk of the other owners kicking him out of the club even more confounding.

“It’s really amusing to me when I hear someone say that Jerry may not — they may do something to make him not have the Cowboys,” Jones said. “That is absolutely ridiculous.”

Jones continues to insist he’s simply providing a check against the power of the Commissioner, regardless of who it is.

“The one great time, because we give our Commissioner such power, the one great time the owners have their biggest input is when you are either first-time hiring him or extending him,” Jones said. “And when you do it in such a way as you don’t have any input over the issues, you disenfranchised them from what you want them to do. Now, I was put there. There were things of concern. I saw it. And that’s why we’re having this conversation right now.”

There’s no clear idea as to when the conversation end, or what the outcome will be. Regardless, a league that so desperately wants to get back to football currently can’t get out of its own way on the path back to football.

19 responses to “Jerry Jones: “I have the NFL’s best interest in mind”

  2. Do a Google search of Jerry’s views about the commissioner during Deflategate. At that time he thought Roger should be Pope.

    I wonder what changed? Can anybody think of anything that might have caused Jones to do a 180?

  4. If the NFL got rid of Goodell, things would be much better. When watching the NFL, you think about all the corrupt things Goodell is doing and it doesn’t make it fun watching it.

  5. It’s hilarious that anyone would think Jerry Jones is doing this solely over the Zeke nonsense. Do you realize how many players have been suspended without any sort of pushback over the years? Get real, folks.

    Jerry’s interests are selfish, though. That’s a good thing, because the rise or fall of the NFL directly impacts Jerry Jones as the owner of the most valuable franchise within it. His selfish interests happen to serve the entire league.

    Hate him all you want for other reasons, but he’s doing the right thing here.

  6. Discount jets for life, $50MM per year salary, who knows what other perks he wants. What the heck does he think he is running, the Clinton Foundation?

  8. carloswlassiter says:
    November 17, 2017 at 6:58 pm

    Do a Google search of Jerry’s views about the commissioner during Deflategate. At that time he thought Roger should be Pope.

    I wonder what changed? Can anybody think of anything that might have caused Jones to do a 180?
    —————————–

    Yes, we all know what might have happened to open his eyes, so you don’t have to keep asking it.

    Regardless of what made it happen, he now sees Goodell as a cancer, and rightfully so.

  10. This is entirely a temper tantrum from a spoiled man that doesn’t like it when his guys are punished for their wrong doings but loves it when it happens to others.

    It would be funny if it weren’t so sad.

  12. Reality Check, there is not one team or player that has been railroaded. The Commissioner has a responsibility that is not just to the owners and the players but also to the fans. Each and every issue he has been faced with was brought to him by a player, coach, or by a police report. Jerry Jones is a blowhard and the other owners have stood up to him. He is throwing a temper tantrum and he has crossed the line. His arrogance is his downfall.

  14. mmack66 says:
    November 17, 2017 at 7:21 pm

    Yes, we all know what might have happened to open his eyes, so you don’t have to keep asking it.

    Regardless of what made it happen, he now sees Goodell as a cancer, and rightfully so.
    ———————————————————————————————————————————
    Agreed.

  15. Jerry next you are going to say you are turning The Cowboys into a charity organization and have cloistered monks and nuns run the team!
    Jerry you are a complete joke!!! LOL!

  16. One doesn’t even have to read the article to know Jerry Jones cares about himself above all. That is not surprising though. Most people do. I just get a chuckle when such people try to spin this fact like Jerry did. I’m no fan of Goodell and think he has made things worse by trying to do what he thinks is best. Let us face facts. Whoever replaces Goodell will still be hated. It’s the process. Right now any controversy is a product of the news. It generates hits and ratings. I can’t fault them for this. It’s on us. If the media covered all the great things the NFL and players do it would just be a boring story. We the people look for strife and dwell on controvercy. I hope one day that ends…

  17. limakey says:
    November 17, 2017 at 7:29 pm

    Reality Check, there is not one team or player that has been railroaded.
    ________________________________________________

    “There is none so blind as those who will not see.”

  19. Everyone knows that at any given time, Jerry is operating in the best interest of one person, and one person only.

    Perhaps the cowboys would be playing better if they had a GM who cared as much about roster depth as he did about pizza profits.

