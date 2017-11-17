Jerry Jones reacted to the Ezekiel Elliott suspension with colorful language

Getty Images

As Jones vs. Goodell, which is becoming far better than Mayweather vs. McGregor could have ever dreamed to be, continues to boil, the two guys doing some of the best reporting anywhere on the subject have harvested a quote that not only illustrates the acrimony but also takes the public airing of dirty laundry to a new level.

Seth Wickersham and Don Van Natta of ESPN.com describe the reaction of Jones to the news from Goodell and general counsel Jeff Pash that Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott would be suspended six game.

“I’m gonna come after you with everything I have,” Jones said. “If you think Bob Kraft came after you hard [regarding Deflategate], Bob Kraft is a p—y compared to what I’m going to do.”

The remark about Kraft has launched his name up the stack of trending topics on Twitter. But it wasn’t a slap at Kraft as much as it was a warning to Goodell. The quote also seems to confirm the recent report from Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram that Jones believes Goodell lied to Jones by saying Elliott wouldn’t be suspended. (The NFL has denied that Goodell told Jones anything of the sort.)

The article has another memorable quote from Jones (though not as memorable as others) regarding the league’s hand-wringing from 2015 regarding the looming release of Concussion.

“This is a pimple on a baby’s ass,” Jones said during an ownership meeting.

In contrast, the current controversy is now a full-blown carbuncle on the cheek of a prom queen.