Jerry Jones reacted to the Ezekiel Elliott suspension with colorful language

Posted by Mike Florio on November 17, 2017, 9:54 AM EST
As Jones vs. Goodell, which is becoming far better than Mayweather vs. McGregor could have ever dreamed to be, continues to boil, the two guys doing some of the best reporting anywhere on the subject have harvested a quote that not only illustrates the acrimony but also takes the public airing of dirty laundry to a new level.

Seth Wickersham and Don Van Natta of ESPN.com describe the reaction of Jones to the news from Goodell and general counsel Jeff Pash that Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott would be suspended six game.

“I’m gonna come after you with everything I have,” Jones said. “If you think Bob Kraft came after you hard [regarding Deflategate], Bob Kraft is a p—y compared to what I’m going to do.”

The remark about Kraft has launched his name up the stack of trending topics on Twitter. But it wasn’t a slap at Kraft as much as it was a warning to Goodell. The quote also seems to confirm the recent report from Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram that Jones believes Goodell lied to Jones by saying Elliott wouldn’t be suspended. (The NFL has denied that Goodell told Jones anything of the sort.)

The article has another memorable quote from Jones (though not as memorable as others) regarding the league’s hand-wringing from 2015 regarding the looming release of Concussion.

“This is a pimple on a baby’s ass,” Jones said during an ownership meeting.

In contrast, the current controversy is now a full-blown carbuncle on the cheek of a prom queen.

64 responses to “Jerry Jones reacted to the Ezekiel Elliott suspension with colorful language

  6. Posts will be full of how Roger ruined the league.

    Most forget that Roger is an employee of the owners, not a rogue owner himself.

    All Roger has done is EXACTLY what the owners have asked him to do. If he was doing something they didn’t – he’d be told to stop and would.

    Roger is the face of what’s wrong with the NFL but he is NOT the genisis.

    Jerry can talk about what’s happened over the last 36 months but it happened with mostly his approval as Roger’s boss.

  11. Never been a Jerry fan and i hate the Boys but Jerry has a ligit beef. Zeke was never charged and the NFL’s investigator stated that she did not think the woman in question was telling the truth. Roger is ruling with a communistic iron fist and needs to go.

  14. So, another day in the soap opera known as the NFL.

    I really think Jerry is a narcisstic loser, but Goodell is clearly worse, so NFL fans need to root for Jerrah here.

    As a Pats fan, Kraft needed to do this with the Spygate framejob, and obviously it was a must with the Deflategate framejob.

    So, I as a diehard fan who never saw any cheating from Rozelle or Tagliabue as commissioners, if this is what it takes to get Goodell removed, I am all for it.

    Anyone favoring the corruption from Goodell as a fan of the sport, has a screw loose.

    Now that Goodell has told our entire customer base that he is allowed to do break US law and do whatever he wants whenever he wants due to the bastardization of Article 46, yhe jig is up.

    I think some fans aren’t aware of what he admitted to in a federal court.

  15. Jerry Jones is out of control. He likes to hear his name, read about himself, watch himself on TV. He’s a piece of work. The other owners are not going to sit there and allow this guy to hurt their business. Don’t be surprised if they bounce him from the league.

  16. Rootin’ tootin’ Jerruh and his piles of money and wacky phrases. Good gravy. He needs to be institutionalized.

  18. The Full 32 minus Jerrah will hide behind the shield in the name of unity, never addressing their core problem…Golden Boy Goodell whose many missteps continue to plague the league and divert attention away from the field.

  20. Kind of your own fault bud. You knew a suspension was imminent, so you should have traded for a quality RB instead of rolling with Hardcastle & McCormick.

  21. tonyzendejas says:
    November 17, 2017 at 10:09 am
    Rootin’ tootin’ Jerruh and his piles of money and wacky phrases. Good gravy. He needs to be institutionalized.

    0 0 Rate This

    ————-

    The only problem is, he’s right, and even if he was part of the previous cheating with Goodell, it doesn’t change the fact he is right.

    Pats fans tried to warn you and others about what this meant. You didn’t want to listen.

    Goodell literally admitted in a federal court that he can commit any crime he wants, short of murder and rape, because he is the commissioner and “Article 46” gives him that right.

    The day he paid off Judges Chin and Parker, is the day this thing went off the rails.

  22. If it wasn’t for low class, Jerry wouldn’t have any class at all.
    Look no farther than his comments gushing over Greg Hardy.

  24. Jerry Jones: “Well, DeflateGate was about whether or not the player had misrepresented… we’ve got rules that if you don’t tell the truth to the commissioner, then you can get sanctioned. Those are rules. That’s not the case here. Zeke gave him everything”

    NFL report: Elliott was asked for his communications with Ms Thompson but only provided “redacted, incomplete” records. “None of the records provided contained the substance of any text messages, nor the call logs from from Mr. Elliott’s two cell phones and to date, such evidence has not been provided.”

    So Jerrah, how does this make your guy cleaner than Brady? Brady gave all his emails and (belatedly, at his appeal) also offered all his phone logs. And as to “rules”, improper PSI, even if you could find any evidence for it, is not applicable to players, it’s a team fine, such as Jets got for their k-balls a few ago, and such as Aaron Rodgers avoided in 2015 despite admitting a scheme, and such as Seahawks avoided in 2016 despite a clearly deflated k-ball.

  .
    The problem Goodell has is that the NFL has long been a consensus shop. Via revenue sharing etc. they, for the most part, put the good of the league above the interests of one individual team. Those days are over.

    Ever the salesman, Jerry Jones will put together a small band of renegades to disrupt the establishment status quo. He may not win many battles, but he’ll keep Goodell under constant media pressure. Personally, I would not sleep if I knew Jerry Jones had a vendetta against me.
    .

  31. He’s right about Bob Kraft and Kraft has admitted that he made a major mistake. Patriots fans came after Kraft after it was perceived that he sold out Tom Brady for Goodell. I would go as far as to say that Kraft felt so bad after that incident that he told Belichick NOT to deal Brady in favor of Garoppolo because the fans would turn on the franchise. As much as Bernie Kosar was a sacred cow in Cleveland, Tom Brady is 1000 times that in New England. Also, Brady is still great. However, to the main point, the Elliott suspension is stupid and hurts the league. Neither Brady nor Elliott needed to be suspended and fans pay good money and drive up tv ratings to see them play. Jones should have thought about all of this before he got hit. It’s such bad form for him to be one of the people who encouraged Jones to go after Brady. In fact, you could say, Elliott would still be playing if the owners showed more restraint (and brains) in dealing with Brady.

  34. Article 46 gives the commish the power now jerry deal with it you cry baby hypocrite. You agreed when the commish went after the patriots and other teams

  36. Jerry is a pompous butt, he feels he runs the show. Everyone complains on God-el but Jerry is just as bad. Nothing would be finer than see these other owners point him out and go after him. He is as bad for the NFL as everything that has gone on for the last few years.

  37. There are a lot of elements to this. But with regard to the ratings decline, I guarantee you that if they rid themselves of goodell, it will provide a boost. Fans are completely turned off to him. I agree he does what the owners want, so itnisnt “just goodell” that is the problem. But he has to go.

    Now, as far as goodell versus Jones or goodell versus kraft, the easy fix is to change article 46 in the cba. If you are jones and you want to prevent the next Zeke case, change article 46. You know the nflpa would be on board. So there is your bargaining chip. Drop Thursday night football, add 2 games (cuz the owners want 18), and fix article 46 and you’ll have a deal…

  40. This is just the beginning…my best guess is the NFL is no longer big enough for Jerry and Roger to co-exist…This will be determined by not who has the bigger hat, but who has the most cattle…stay tuned.

  41. Jerry has the right to go at Goodell. Nobody likes Goodell from the fans to the players. Goodell is a liar, when Kraft conceded the draft picks and other things during the deflate gate, he still ends up suspending Brady. Goodell lies to everyone one.

  42. Jerry may be my new idol! Possibly the best statement I’ve heard. Kraft tried to play nice with Goodell and was hosed. Jerry’s smart enough to realize this and not fall for the same trap.

  43. No fan of JJ here, but Benson sold the Saint’s out for Bountygate far worse than Kraft ever did. We told you people all across the country that Bountygate was all about posturing for concussions lawsuits! Goodell is a liar and time has proved us correct.

  44. Imagine Jerry never signed Greg Hardy and never complimented Hardy? If that never happened I would say that Jerry is a rational guy who is outraged by one of his players being incorrrectly accused if he believed Elliot. But the fact is Jerry doesn’t care if Elliot did it or it. He is just pissed that Elliot is not able to play and there is not much more about it. Probably also bitter from a few years ago about being punished for spending when there was that lapse with the salary cap

  45. redlikethepig says:
    Senile, and on his way to becoming the next Al Davis. You can’t make owners retire.
    ______________________________________________________________________________

    Ha! Nailed it.

  46. Unless he’s rewriting history, Bob Kraft took his punishment, including fines and draft picks. Are we supposed to be afraid that Jerruh will do that as well? I’m shaking, but it’s with laughter.

  47. As a Pats fan, Kraft needed to do this with the Spygate framejob, and obviously it was a must with the Deflategate framejob
    ——–
    Yeah keep telling yourself it was all a frame up. Whatever helps you sleep at night.

  48. Nobody dislikes Goodell more than I do. But be careful what you wish for. Image how much worse the NFL would be if they dumped Goodell and got someone who could be controlled by a puppet-master like Jones. Need evidence? Look at Garrett. Would you want a Garrett clone in the commissioner’s chair?

  49. I have never been a fan of Jerry Jones and I certainly am no fan of Ezekiel Elliott’s after seeing him pull a woman’s top down in public, but I am 100% behind Jerry Jones on this. Roger Goodell has lied time after time and it’s obvious he thinks of himself as some sort of a god.
    Think about what he has done during his time as the Commissioner. He forced three players to come to his office under the threat of suspension because some guy said they were doing steroids. He had zero proof, and the guy who made the accusation had already retracted it. Yet he did that anyway. The charges were false and yet Goodell got away with it.
    He completely botched the Ray Rice investigation and lied through his teeth about what happened. Then he went after Tom Brady and the Patriots as hard as he did directly because he took so much criticism over the Ray Rice incident.
    He lied about the facts on concussions and the league office tried to cover up things, too.
    Under his administration, the NFL is way worse than it was before he took over. We saw the owners stick it to season ticket holders with outrageous seat licensing fees. We saw the officials locked out in 2012 because the officials asked for a combined cost increase to the owners of 3.2 million dollars, which is roughly four hundredths of a percent of the 9 billion dollars in revenue the NFL hauls in. And what happened? One of the worst calls in NFL history by the scab officials when they clearly robbed the Packers of an interception and a victory on a Hail Mary pass by the Seahawks. The outrage was so great over that call that the NFL immediately settled a new contract with the real officials.
    The rules are so messed up now that even the officials don’t understand them. The replay system stinks, because even after replay, the officials still get it wrong. And — the replay system takes way too long and slows the games down to a crawl.
    The NFL is now taking home games away from the fans by playing in London and Mexico. Does Goodell care? Absolutely not! And everyone hates the Thursday night game, but does Goodell do anything about that? Absolutely not!
    And now Goodell has the stones to demand 50 million dollars a year as his salary and his own plane, too!!! I mean how nuts are the owners if they do that????
    I hope Jerry Jones keeps on fighting against the Commissioner and the other owners. If Al Davis were alive, he’d be right along side of Jones.
    Finally, in spite of the fact that I do not like Elliott, the fact is the NFL’s own investigator — who interviewed everyone involved including the alleged victim — said there was no evidence that Elliott did what she accused him of doing. Yet the NFL (Goodell) did not bother to include her report in their case against Elliott!! That’s unbelievable!! It shows how much of a dirt bag Goodell really is!!
    He allowed NFL players to demonstrate their political views on the field by disrespecting our National Anthem and our flag and blanketing all cops as racists.
    And now we see that as a result of all of this crap, NFL fans are turning away from the NFL for the first time ever.
    So here’s a Packers fan who is 100 percent behind Jerry Jones against Roger Goodell. If the owners extend his contract and give him all he wants, they are beyond blind.
    Go get em, Jerry!!!!

  51. I’ve been a Cowboys fan for a long time and have heard Jerry speak, and oftentimes he says crazy things called JerryIsms–but one thing I have never known him to do is lie, in fact, I wish, oftentimes, that he would not have so much candor with the fans and media. I’ve known about Goodell for a considerably less time, but can say that he is a pathological liar and manipulater. He is attempting to slowly steward the nfl with his own agenda in mind, but is doing it with the subtlety of a baboon. Not sure why Jones is the only one that sees the gorilla in the room.

  52. Seth Wickersham and Don Van Natta essentially make up their stories and their sources so take this “news” with grain of salt. Sometimes they claim to have 100 sources (all unnamed of course).

    I could imagine JJ pitching a fit after this. At least RG didn’t spend millions on a fake scientific report this time, he simply ignored the facts.

  54. Kraft admitted that he was wrong to have trusted the NFL. Kraft made his decision based off of incorrect information to flat out lies. If you are a Patriots fan and don’t know this you either have not been paying attention or you might have a spotty memory. Up to that point, the NFL HQ had a history of being trust worthy. That history has changed drastically the past decade.

  56. Once again Jerry and 30 other owners are responsible for Goddell’s ultimate power to do as he pleases under Article 46. They pushed Goddell to take Brady all the way through to the highest courts and won. Now no court will look at any case the same. They are judges not arbiters.

  59. streetyson says:
    November 17, 2017 at 10:16 am
    Jerry Jones: “Well, DeflateGate was about whether or not the player had misrepresented… we’ve got rules that if you don’t tell the truth to the commissioner, then you can get sanctioned. Those are rules. That’s not the case here. Zeke gave him everything”

    NFL report: Elliott was asked for his communications with Ms Thompson but only provided “redacted, incomplete” records. “None of the records provided contained the substance of any text messages, nor the call logs from from Mr. Elliott’s two cell phones and to date, such evidence has not been provided.”

    So Jerrah, how does this make your guy cleaner than Brady? Brady gave all his emails and (belatedly, at his appeal) also offered all his phone logs. And as to “rules”, improper PSI, even if you could find any evidence for it, is not applicable to players, it’s a team fine, such as Jets got for their k-balls a few ago, and such as Aaron Rodgers avoided in 2015 despite admitting a scheme, and such as Seahawks avoided in 2016 despite a clearly deflated k-ball.

    8 0 Rate This

    —————-

    I was literally told yesterday by MMMack that Goodell does not try to manipulate parity and there are no plans for international expansion of the NFl. Hilarious. One of the funniest things I’ve ever read, based on what we know.

    What you just typed is the exact proof that he does want to control parity however he can. It’s WHY he was hired.

    The Pats won 3 SBs in 4 years and the owners knew that if BB/Brady stayed around for a while, parity wouldn’t really maintain and it couldn’t be proven as a selling component to investors overseas.

    No NFL team is going to want to take the risk to move to London if they can’t improve on the gate money that they have here. Like, Jax doesn’t really sell out their games here which is why they play in London all the time. But, without a slam dunk guarantee the product can compete with English League Soccer, there will be hesitation. Only if the Jaguars started winning more (happening now at the moment), get some momentum, would they be able to roll the dice and go for it.

    But, with ratings tumbling, this is a serious problem for what the owners want to do.

    The Pats have been framed twice and had multiple draft picks stolen due to a perceived image that Goodell manufactured via ESPN.

    With Elliott, it’s not much different in terms of people saying “he assaulted a girl by pulling down her top! It’s on video!”, except what these people don’t apparently know, is the gal had already been VOLUNTARILY flashing people before Zeke played along. Hence, he did noting wrong other than being a human being.

    It’s no different than two Pats employees joking about things that aren’t even tied to footballs and Goodell framing it in such a way, it appears it was.

    Highly ironic that Goodell’s whole scheme here is about protecting the shield and image, but his very approach and the cheating he has instituted, has essentially destroyed the league.

    He’s been caught. Stone cold.

  60. Yeah, but this is some of you morons’ champion. Nothing about the silly Thursday games that are 99% uncompetitive. Nothing about the stupid London games that are hard to watch. Nothing about spearheading 2 owners leaving solid markets for a smaller one in the Raiders’ case and the other one going to a market where no one cares about the team while they play in a soccer stadium for 3 years. Nope, he was all in on that and actually strongly approved of those things, but suspend one of his players, and now he’s upset and wants him out, lol. Jerry Jones is an idiot, and anyone thinking whether he can get Goodell out or not is one too because it won’t change anything since the problem is systemic with the owners like Jones running the league through whatever puppet is the commissioner. Btw, the NBA’s ratings are up 20% across the board. Might have something to do with the quality of the product, not this other silly stuff.

  61. I’m a huge Pats fan. Spygate, we cheated. I get so sick of seeing other Pats fans deny facts. Sure deflate gate, the facts support the Pats. Spygate the facts support foul play.

    I do not think spy gate helped us win the current game. But it did possibly help us with the next time we would play that particular opponent. At the same time that opponent could easily use that info against us if they changed their signals for the next match up.

    Had we been on the road and filming from the correct location all the Pats would have been able to film would be the backs of the men giving signals. That is what that boils down to. When on the road BB had to have someone film from the illegal location just to get the signals. You can’t treat spygate and deflategate the same from a factual standpoint and have any unbiased credibility.

  62. The owners should thank Jerry Jones every time they look at their bank account. He stood up to the league in the 90’s, which led to every owner making more money off Pepsi, Coke, Nike, Budweiser, Miller, etc. He pushed for a change to the TV deal in the 90’s as well, and you see what those deals are now. The money gushing into the league is more of Jerry’s doing than Roger’s.

    Jerry may be a lot of things, but he is as savvy a businessman as you will find. It doesn’t take a genius to see how bad things are compared to 4 years ago, let alone how bad they have gotten since the 32-0 vote in May.

    He is correct that they need to right the ship, and one quick fix is to change the leader. Owners don’t wait this long to pull the plug on a GM or a coach, why would they wait this long on the commissioner?

  63. Fall back Jerry. Take your country old self somewhere and have a seat. Stop with the public threats and learn to take that ‘L’ like everybody else.

  64. sportoficionado says:
    November 17, 2017 at 10:46 am
    I’ve been a Cowboys fan for a long time and have heard Jerry speak, and oftentimes he says crazy things called JerryIsms–but one thing I have never known him to do is lie, in fact, I wish, oftentimes, that he would not have so much candor with the fans and media. I’ve known about Goodell for a considerably less time, but can say that he is a pathological liar and manipulater. He is attempting to slowly steward the nfl with his own agenda in mind, but is doing it with the subtlety of a baboon. Not sure why Jones is the only one that sees the gorilla in the room.

    1 0 Rate This

    ——————–

    it’s truly a great question, but we need to know why someone can be so bad at their job, have dwindling ratings, and then somehow demand a raise at the same time.

    It’s like everything you’d normally see in business, the complete opposite is happening with Goodell and the owners.

    Even the other day when they said “we want to avoid the PR nightmare so we will delay his extension”…..This is outright delusion. As customers, since we know his outlandish demands and the fact he should have been fired 3 years ago, just what is it that they are so afraid of that Goodell knows?

    Why is he dictating to smart people (owners)?

    I mean, as Pats fan, Kraft sitting there on the wrong side, is absolutely perplexing. He said Roger “is on thin ice” back in 2014, yet somehow now, he’s not?

    There are two possibilities:

    1. Goodell knows way too much with stuff that is completely illegal and it would bring the NFL down.

    2. The owners somehow think by showing weakness, admitting Goodell was a colossal blunder of epic proportions and HOW they actually approved and instructed his cheating, that making a change now would weaken their CBA position at the negotiating table.

    The latter would appear to be an odd approach considering how bad this is.

    I mean, they could hire Louis CK right now as commissioner and ratings would get a quick bounce overnight.

