Jordan Reed, Terrelle Pryor ruled out

Getty Images

A disappointing first season in Washington isn’t getting any better for wide receiver Terrelle Pryor.

Pryor has been ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Saints because of an ankle injury. It’s the first time that Pryor will be inactive this season, although he’s had more than a few games where it’s been hard to remember that he’s in the lineup because of his limited production.

Pryor has 20 catches on the year, but wasn’t targeted at all last weekend and has just two catches in the last three weeks.

Tight end Jordan Reed has also been ruled out, which comes as little surprise after he said on Thursday that he will be taking his recovery from a hamstring injury slowly after a setback last week. It will be the fourth game that Reed has missed this season.

The Redskins also ruled out center Spencer Long, who will miss his third game in the last four weeks with injured knees. They also listed 13 players as questionable as injuries continue to be a major issue for the team.