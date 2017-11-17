Josh Norman named Week 10’s NFLPA Community MVP

Getty Images

The NFLPA will be making a $10,000 donation to Josh Norman‘s foundation or the charity of his choice in honor of Norman being named the union’s Community MVP for Week 10 of the 2017 season.

Norman is being honored for his work in Washington as well as his efforts to help Puerto Rico recover from Hurricane Maria. The Redskins cornerback donated $100,000 to the recovery effort and launched a campaign to raise more money for the island. He also raised nearly $100,000 for his Starz24 Foundation that will be used to help create “collaborative learning spaces ” for inner-city middle and high schools in Washington, D.C.

“I look at it as I’m on this earth to help people and help them be the best that they can be,” Norman said in a statement from the NFLPA. “I have the means to do so. I’m going to do that.”

Texans defensive end J.J. Watt, Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton, Falcons linebacker Vic Beasley, Packers safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix and Broncos guard Max Garcia are some of the other players who have been named Community MVPs this season. All of them and the other winners will be eligible for the Byron “Whizzer” White Award at the end of the year.