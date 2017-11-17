Karlos Dansby fined $18,231 for roughing Russell Wilson

Getty Images

The NFL hasn’t announced the results of their look into whether the Seahawks failed to follow proper procedures for quarterback Russell Wilson‘s concussion evaluation during last Thursday’s game against the Cardinals, but they have decided on discipline for the hit that led referee Walt Anderson to send Wilson to the sideline in the first place.

PFT has confirmed with the league that Cardinals linebacker Karlos Dansby has been fined $18,231 for the hit, which occurred in the third quarter of Seattle’s 22-16 win. Dansby was penalized for roughing the passer at the time.

Wilson said that he was fine in terms of a brain injury, but revealed on Friday that he spent a few days living on a liquid diet because his jaw was injured by the hit.

Seahawks defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson was also fined $18,231 for a roughing the passer penalty during the game.