Getty Images

Dolphins wide receiver Kenny Stills expects to play Sunday, via Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald.

Stills injured his back in Thursday’s practice and sat out Friday. Coach Adam Gase was more guarded than Stills.

“Things are looking better than they were yesterday,” Gase said. “Kind of got going into practice and wasn’t feeling right. So we pulled him out. Today, we’re just trying to get him feeling a little bit better. We’ll kind of see. We’ve got a couple of days still.”

Leonte Carroo or Jakeem Grant are options if Stills has a setback. Stills has played more offensive snaps, 538, than any other receiver. That’s 94 percent of the team’s offensive snaps this season.

He has 33 catches for 408 yards and four touchdowns.

The Dolphins did get good news regarding defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh, who practiced for the first time this week. He missed practice earlier in the week while rehabbing from a knee injury.