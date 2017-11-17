Leonard Fournette not practicing Friday, not looking forward to cold Sunday

Getty Images

Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette grew up in Louisiana, stayed there to go to LSU and then landed in Jacksonville, so he doesn’t have much experience with playing in cold weather.

He’s set for a taste of it in Cleveland this weekend. The forecast calls for a temperature in the 30s with a chance of snow showers and Fournette’s head is not filled with dreams of frolicking in a winter wonderland.

“I hate the cold period,” Fournette said, via the Florida Times-Union. “I sleep in the heat. That’s just how I grew up. Mentally I’m just trying to get my mind ready — that’s all. … That’s not really my thing. Mentally, I’m trying to get my mind ready. It’s the little things, you take a little hit and it hurts. I wouldn’t mind if it wasn’t cold.”

The cold isn’t the only problem Fournette is dealing with this week. The ankle injury that forced him to miss a game a few weeks ago is still an issue and Fournette is not practicing on Friday after limited sessions earlier this week. There’s been no indication that he’s at risk of missing the game, but the injury, the weather and a solid Browns run defense could combine to make for a tough Sunday.