Marcus Mariota shoulders blame for four INTs against Steelers

Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota had never thrown more than two interceptions in a game prior to Thursday night’s game in Pittsburgh.

The Steelers managed to pick off Mariota four times in a 40-17 victory of the Titans.

“I mean those are on me. When it comes down to it I’m the one that makes the decision to throw it. Just bad decisions,” Mariota said.

Mike Hilton, Coty Sensabaugh, Robert Golden and Sean Davis each intercepted Mariota on the night. While the Steelers only converted the interceptions into three field goals, it’s exceedingly difficult to win games in the NFL losing the turnover battle 4-0.

“I’ve got to do a better job of if it’s not there of either tucking it away or throwing it out-of-bounds,” Mariota said.

The first two interceptions to Hilton and Sensabaugh were particularly poor for Matriota. An overthrow of Rishard Matthews led to Hilton’s interception and a late throw while staring down Corey Davis was picked by Sensabaugh. Tennessee weathered the early mistakes and closed the gap to 16-14 on the first play of the third quarter before the Steelers offense began to move easily down the field against the Tennessee defense.

The Titans offense couldn’t keep up.

“When you play teams that are this caliber, that are contenders, that win week in and week out, that’s the blueprint,” Mariota said. “We’re going to learn from it. We’re going to get better from it and hopefully we’ll see them again.”