Marcus Mariota takes the blame for the Titans’ loss

Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota threw four interceptions in Tennessee’s 40-17 loss in Pittsburgh last night, and afterward he took full blame.

“If you throw four interceptions it is tough to win,” Mariota said. “A lot of credit to Pittsburgh, they made a bunch of plays and got the best of us tonight. [The interceptions] are on me. When it comes down to it, I am the one that makes the decision to throw, and just bad decisions. I have to do a better job if it’s not there to either tuck it away, or throw it out of bounds.”

The Titans’ offense was able to move the ball at times, with Mariota finishing with 306 passing yards and one touchdown. Derrick Henry was off to a promising start early, with seven carries for 32 yards, but once the Titans fell behind they largely went away from him.

But with those four interceptions, the Titans’ offense just couldn’t keep up. Mariota knows he needs to be better than that.