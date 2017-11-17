Marqise Lee, Ben Koyack fined for actions in Chargers game

Getty Images

Marqise Lee received a fine for taunting, a penalty that could have proved more costly than money. The NFL docked the Jaguars wide receiver $9,115 for his ill-timed “celebration” directed at Chargers safety Tre Boston.

The Jaguars trailed 17-14 with 1:38 remaining and faced a second-and-10 from the Chargers 22. Blake Bortles threw incomplete to Lee in the end zone, and after contact between Lee and Boston, Lee began dancing after seeing a flag. Obviously believing officials had thrown a flag on Boston, Lee turned and directed his dance at Boston.

Officials picked up the initial flag and penalized the Jaguars 15 yards for Lee’s taunt. Bortles threw an interception to Boston on the next play. Lee was saved from feeling worse about the penalty, though, when Josh Lambo kicked a field goal with three seconds left in regulation to tie it before winning it in overtime.

The NFL also fined Jaguars tight end Ben Koyack. He lost $9,115 for an illegal crackback block in the second quarter on a Leonard Fournette run.

Although the teams combined for 16 penalties, none of the other actions warranted fines.