Marty Mornhinweg wants Ravens offense to be “aggressive in a real smart way”

Before the Ravens scattered during their bye week, quarterback Joe Flacco said that he wanted the offense to do more attacking over what’s left of the 2017 season.

Around the same time, former Ravens tight end Dennis Pitta made some critical comments about Flacco’s limited options in the offense — “Joe has one read and then he’s got to check it down” — that he has since tried to walk back but the message on all fronts was clear. It’s one that offensive coordinator Marty Mornhinweg appears to have heard, although total abandon won’t be the order of the day.

“We always want to be aggressive,” Mornhinweg said, via the Baltimore Sun. “Look, there’s been a few times when we’ve tried to be aggressive, and it’s blown up on us. And there’s been other times when we’ve tried to be aggressive and then we’re up by two or three scores. So we need to be more consistently aggressive and be aggressive in a real smart way.”

At 4-5, the Ravens are still very much alive in the AFC playoff race. Staying there is going to take more from the offense than they got in the first nine games and Sunday’s game in Green Bay is their first chance to show that they’ve found a way to get it.