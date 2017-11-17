Mike Remmers out again this week with concussion

Getty Images

Vikings right tackle Mike Remmers and safety Andrew Sendejo have been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Rams.

According to Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press, Remmers had practiced on a limited basis Wedensday and Thursday after suffering a concussion, but Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said he had a setback and would not play this week.

This will be Remmers’ second straight week out, and he’ll be replaced in the starting lineup by Rashod Hill.

Sendejo missed practice all week because of groin and hamstring problems.

Defensive end Brian Robison (back) did not practice Friday, and defensive end Everson Griffen (foot) was limited, and both have been ruled questionable.