Packers expect to be without Ty Montgomery Sunday

The Packers are set to be without two running backs this weekend.

Aaron Jones will miss the game with an MCL injury he suffered in last Sunday’s win and coach Mike McCarthy said on Friday that he expects Ty Montgomery will also miss the game. Montgomery aggravated a rib injury that he’s been dealing with for several weeks and has already kept him from playing in one game this season.

With Jones and Montgomery out, the Packers will roll with rookies Jamaal Williams and Devante Mays in the backfield with quarterback Brett Hundley against the Ravens.

Williams has 31 carries for 101 yards and a touchdown and saw his most extensive playing time in the second half of last week’s game. Mays has not taken any snaps on offense yet this season, but has played on special teams in three games.