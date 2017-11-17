Philip Rivers cleared to play Sunday

Getty Images

Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers will play Sunday, the team announced Friday.

An independent neurological consultant cleared Rivers from concussion protocol. He self-reported concussion symptoms Monday, a day after the Chargers’ loss to Jacksonville.

Rivers practiced on a limited basis Wednesday before fully participating Thursday and Friday. The team had listed him as questionable on the status report, but coach Anthony Lynn expressed optimism the Chargers would have their starter against the Bills.

Rivers has started 185 consecutive regular-season games, the second-longest streak of any current quarterback after Eli Manning (208).