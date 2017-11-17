Philip Rivers listed as questionable, with concussion

AP

Philip Rivers is still going to have to pass tests from an independent neurologist. But the Chargers seem confident he’s going to.

The veteran quarterback was a full participant in practice today, and is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Bills.

“He’s done more and more every day in practice, so that’s encouraging,” Chargers coach Anthony Lynn said, via Jack Wang of the Los Angeles Daily News.

Rivers has started 194 consecutive games, including the postseason. If he doesn’t pass the protocol, the Chargers would have to turn to backup Kellen Clemens.