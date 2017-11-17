Ronnie Stanley expected to miss game, unclear if Danny Woodhead will play

Getty Images

The Ravens have been talking about a more aggressive offensive approach after their bye week, but it looks like they’ll begin implementing it without the help of left tackle Ronnie Stanley.

Stanley is not expected to be in the lineup against the Packers on Sunday afternoon after being listed as doubtful on the team’s final injury report of the week. Stanley is in the concussion protocol and was a limited participant in practice all week.

James Hurst could kick out from guard to replace Stanley and whoever is up front could be blocking for a pair of returning running backs. Terrence West is listed as questionable to play after missing the last four games with a calf injury. They may also activate Danny Woodhead from injured reserve, although coach John Harbaugh said on Friday that the team won’t reveal that decision until closer to the 4 p.m ET Saturday deadline to add him to the roster for this week’s game.

Whether Woodhead and West are in the lineup or not, the Ravens say Alex Collins will be the lead back.