Russell Wilson was on liquid diet for a few days due to jaw injury

The handling of Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson‘s concussion evaluation during last Thursday’s game against the Cardinals has come up for scrutiny from the league and Wilson said on Friday that “the league’s gotta do what the league’s gotta do” while reiterating that he was fine when it came to a brain injury.

The hit that caused referee Walt Anderson to send Wilson to the sideline did have a lasting impact on Wilson, however. Wilson said that he was on a liquid diet for two or three days after the game because his jaw was knocked out of alignment.

“I had to wear this splint almost,” Wilson said. “Basically a hard mouthguard which would reset my jaw a little bit and make me feel good again.”

Wilson said scans showed he avoided a fracture that would have required him to have his jaw wired shut and, barring some other development over the weekend, he’ll be in the lineup against the Falcons on Monday night.