Ryan Fitzpatrick: We’re talented enough to go on a winning streak

A 15-10 win over the Jets last Sunday snapped the Buccaneers’ five-game losing streak, but the overall quality of the performance hasn’t inspired too many predictions of wins piling up in Tampa over the coming weeks.

Part of the reason for that is the right shoulder injury that has quarterback Jameis Winston on the sideline, but Ryan Fitzpatrick, the guy taking Winston’s place, believes that theres still enough talent on hand for the Bucs to radically change their fortunes.

“This league is kind of about getting on runs and unfortunately we went through a bad run for a little bit there,” Fitzpatrick said, via the Tampa Bay Times. “But if we can just continue to stack up some of these wins, you never know what’s going to happen. I know, I’m 100 percent positive, the belief in that locker room is that we can do it. We can continue to go out there and we’re talented enough to win these games. It’s not like we’re going into these games and we don’t have a shot at it. We’ve got some really good players here. It’s just a matter of me distributing the ball and getting them going and I think that confidence can turn into more wins.”

The Bucs play the first of three straight road games in Miami this weekend and they’ll have wide receiver Mike Evans back from a one-game suspension, which ups the talent level for a team that will need every ounce of it to keep erasing the ugliness of their 2-6 start to the year.