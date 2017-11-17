Stefon Diggs fined for hugging goal post

Getty Images

The NFL has lightened up on touchdown celebrations this season, but touching the goal post remains a no-no.

Vikings receiver Stefon Diggs found that out the hard way: He hugged the goal post to celebrate a touchdown on Sunday. That cost the Vikings a 15-yard penalty, and now it cost Diggs some money as well.

The NFL has fined Diggs $12,154 for the move. That’s a typical fine for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.

The league still doesn’t allow players to use props in celebrations, and that includes the goal post. And the league also doesn’t allow contact with the goal post because it can knock the post off-kilter, as Jimmy Graham once did on a touchdown celebration, causing a long delay.

So Diggs should probably avoid the goal post on any future celebrations.