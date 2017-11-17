Tamba Hali, Dee Ford out for Chiefs

Getty Images

Linebacker Tamba Hali made his first appearance of the 2017 season when the Chiefs faced the Cowboys in Week Nine, but he’ll have to wait at least one more week before making appearance No. 2.

Hali was ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Giants because of the knee issues that kept him on the physically unable to perform list through the first half of the season. Coach Andy Reid said his knee “swelled up a little bit” when asked about Hali’s absence from practice earlier this week.

Hali won’t be the only outside linebacker out of the lineup for Kansas City. Dee Ford was ruled out with a back injury for the second game in a row and the fourth time overall this season.

Wide receiver Albert Wilson and defensive lineman Alvin Bailey were also ruled out by the Chiefs, who will be trying to improve coach Andy Reid’s already strong record in games following a bye week.