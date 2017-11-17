Texans ready to see something from Tom Savage

Getty Images

For a guy they felt confident enough in this offseason to keep Deshaun Watson on the bench, the Texans are ready to see something from Tom Savage.

The opening week starter — who was quickly benched and only got the job back because of Watson’s season-ending injury — has been pretty bad since reclaiming the job.

Texans offensive coordinator Sean Ryan mentioned a relative lack of experience as an issue, but head coach Bill O’Brien is ready to see some results.

“Yeah, he doesn’t have a ton of experience, but it’s time,” O’Brien said, via Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle. “It’s time. It’s time to get going.”

Savage is in his fourth season, but has started just five games. He’s lost all three of this seasons, and he’s completing less than half his passes (47.3 percent) and has a 62.2 passer rating. He turned the ball over four times in last week’s loss to the Rams.

“The quarterback’s judged on two things: how many times he gets his team in the end zone and wins,” O’Brien said. “That’s basically how it’s judged.”

Savage might get more latitude and time, since the Texans aren’t flush with other options. Backup T.J. Yates and Josh Johnson aren’t buttons the team wants to push, but they might have to if things don’t improve.

Especially since they’ve shown no inclination to sign that other guy.