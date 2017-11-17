Tom Savage motivated by Bill O’Brien’s comments

Getty Images

Texans coach Bill O’Brien said on Thursday that it is time for quarterback Tom Savage “to get going” and that Savage’s relative inexperience is no excuse for his ragged play since returning to the lineup in the wake of Deshaun Watson‘s torn ACL.

Those comments were designed to light a fire under Savage and the quarterback said on Friday that they’ve done just that.

“It’s motivating,” Savage said, via the Houston Chronicle. “Obviously, you want to be ready to go. You’ve only played five games, but really it doesn’t matter you have to go out there and perform.”

Savage is 44-of-93 for 502 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions in his three starts this season. The Texans have lost all three of those games, leaving them at 3-6 overall and leaving Savage little time to turn things around before the Texans will be officially out of the hunt for a postseason spot.