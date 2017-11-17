Vontaze Burfict not fined for contact with official

Getty Images

We knew earlier in the week Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict was not going to be suspended for making contact with an official last week.

But according to Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com, he wasn’t even fined for the move.

The contact in question didn’t reach the level of the Marshawn Lynch pushing an official, which drew a one-game ban, and since Burfict was ejected last week, he already missed some time for his actions.

The minimum fine for contact with an official is $30,387, so it’s interesting that Burfict was not penalized.

He contends that officials are disrespectful to him, though he knows he’s wearing a target because of his reputuation (which has been hard-earned over the years).