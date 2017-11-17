Week 11 injury report roundup

Getty Images

Week 11 kicked off on Thursday with a Steelers win and it continues with 12 more games on Sunday, which means that the 24 teams in those games submitted their final injury reports of the week on Friday.

Questionable players are uncertain to play, doubtful players are unlikely to play and out should be self-explanatory. Players who are on active rosters and don’t appear below should be considered healthy enough to play barring any announcements on Saturday. The teams playing on Monday night won’t release their injury reports until Saturday and are not listed here.

With that housekeeping out of the way, here are all the injury reports for Sunday.

Buccaneers at Dolphins

Three players are out for the Buccaneers and DE William Gholston (neck), CB Vernon Hargreaves (hamstring) and QB Jameis Winston (right shoulder) make up the whole injury report.

Dolphins DE William Hayes (knee), RB Senorise Perry (knee), WR Kenny Stills (back) and S Michael Thomas (knee) are listed as questionable, although Stills said Friday that he’ll be in the lineup.

Lions at Bears

Lions DE Ziggy Ansah (back) is out for the second game in a row. RB Dwayne Washington (hip) won’t play either. S Don Carey (knee) and LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin (ankle) are listed as questionable.

CB Bryce Callahan (knee), T Tom Compton (ankle), S DeAndre Houston-Carson (illness), TE Dion Sims (illness) and LB Danny Trevathan (calf) all drew questionable tags on the final Bears injury report of the week.

Jaguars at Browns

RB Leonard Fournette (ankle) is questionable for the Jaguars, who will definitely be playing without wide receivers Arrelious Benn (knee) and Allen Hurns (ankle). LB Blair Brown (hamstring), G Patrick Omameh (quadricep) and T Jermey Parnell (knee) are listed as questionable.

The Browns have three players — T Shon Coleman (concussion), CB Jamar Taylor (ankle), C J.C. Tretter (shoulder, knee) — listed as questionable on a short injury report.

Ravens at Packers

Ravens LT Ronnie Stanley (concussion) is unlikely to play after getting a doubtful designation. TE Nick Boyle (toe), WR Michael Campanaro (shoulder), S Chuck Clark (thigh), CB Jimmy Smith (achilles), RB Terrance West (calf) and LB Tim Williams (thigh) are all listed as questionable for Baltimore.

T Bryan Bulaga (knee), S Morgan Burnett (groin), RB Aaron Jones (knee) and RB Ty Montgomery (ribs) are all going to miss the game for the Packers. LB Ahmad Brooks (back), DT Quinton Dial (chest), CB Kevin King (shoulder) and G Lucas Patrick (back) are listed as questionable.

Cardinals at Texans

The Cardinals listed QB Drew Stanton (knee) as questionable, but Blaine Gabbert will be starting whether Stanton suits up or not. WR John Brown (back), C A.Q. Shipley (shoulder) and T John Wetzel (back) are also questionable while DL Corey Peters (ankle) has been ruled out.

LB Dylan Cole (hamstring), T Julien Davenport (shoulder) and WR Will Fuller (ribs) will not play for the Texans. RB Alfred Blue (hamstring), DE Joel Heath (knee), C Greg Mancz (knee, chest) and WR Chris Thompson (knee) are all set for game-time calls after drawing questionable tags.

Redskins at Saints

The Redskins continue to have the league’s lengthiest injury report. C Spencer Long (knee, knee), WR Terrelle Pryor (ankle) and TE Jordan Reed (hamstring) will not play. LB Zach Brown (achilles), CB Quinton Dunbar (illness), WR Ryan Grant (concussion), S DeAngelo Hall (knee), DE Matt Ioannidis (hand), DE Anthony Lanier (knee), G Shawn Lauvao (stinger), S Montae Nicholson (shoulder), T Ty Nsekhe (core muscle), TE Niles Paul (concussion), WR Brian Quick (concussion), G Brandon Scherff (knee) and T Trent Williams (knee) make up a baker’s dozen of questionable players.

The Saints have just two players on their report. LB A.J. Klein (ankle) and S Kenny Vaccaro (groin) are both listed as questionable.

Rams at Vikings

RB Malcolm Brown (knee) won’t play for the Rams in Minnesota. TE Derek Carrier (hamstring) and CB Troy Hill (hamstring) are questionable to play.

The Vikings expect DE Everson Griffen (foot) to play after listing him as questionable. T Mike Remmers (concussion) and S Andrew Sendejo (groin, hamstring) are out for the home team and DE Brian Robison (back) joins Griffen in the questionable ranks.

Chiefs at Giants

The Chiefs won’t have DE Allen Bailey (knee), LB Dee Ford (back), LB Tamba Hali (knee) or WR Albert Wilson (hamstring) in the lineup this weekend, but everyone else is off the injury report.

LB B.J. Goodson (ankle) and G/T Justin Pugh (back) have been ruled out by the Giants. LB Kelvin Sheppard (groin) is likely to be inactive after getting a doubtful tag while there’s more hope for DT Damon Harrison (ankle) and LB Devon Kennard (quadricep) after they were listed as questionable.

Bills at Chargers

The Bills remain without T Cordy Glenn (foot, ankle) and they’ll also be missing G John Miller (ankle) and RB Mike Tolbert (hamstring) this Sunday. TE Charles Clay (knee), DE Jerry Hughes (shin, calf) and WR Jordan Matthews (knee) got questionable designations on Friday.

T Joe Barksdale (foot) is out for the Chargers with linebackers James Onwualu (quadricep) and Hayes Pullard (neck) set to join him after being listed as doubtful. DE Chris McCain (quadricep) and QB Philip Rivers (concussion) are questionable with coach Anthony Lynn saying this week that he expects Rivers to play.

Bengals at Broncos

The Bengals won’t have CB Adam Jones (concussion), LB Kevin Minter (elbow) or DT Pat Sims (calf) available in Denver. CB William Jackson (toe) and WR Brandon LaFell (knee) will have their status determined this weekend after being listed as questionable.

Tight ends A.J. Derby (shoulder) and Jeff Heuerman (knee) have been ruled out for Denver while WR Cody Latimer (knee, achilles) and T Donald Stephenson (calf) are considered questionable.

Patriots vs. Raiders (in Mexico City)

The Patriots will be crossing the border without C David Andrews (illness), T Marcus Cannon (ankle), WR Chris Hogan (shoulder) and WR Matt Slater (hamstring). WR Danny Amendola (knee), TE Martellus Bennett (shoulder, hamstring), DT Malcom Brown (ankle), DE Cassius Marsh (shoulder) and CB Eric Rowe (groin) are on hand, but their status for Sunday remains up in the air given their questionable designations.

The Raiders don’t expect CB David Amerson (foot) to play and listed him as doubtful. G Gabe Jackson (ankle), LB Cory James (knee), T Marshall Newhouse (hip, quadricep) and RB Jamize Olawale (hamstring) are the players tagged as questionable.

Eagles at Cowboys

The Eagles return from their bye in good health. WR Alshon Jeffery (ankle) is listed as questionable, but said he’s playing.

Things aren’t as good for the Cowboys. T Tyron Smith (back, groin) is listed as questionable, but his presence in the lineup seems doubtful after missing practice all week. K Dan Bailey (right groin) and LB Sean Lee (hamstring) have been ruled out for Dallas while DT Maliek Collins (foot), S Jeff Heath (concussion) and TE Geoff Swaim (knee) are also listed as questionable.