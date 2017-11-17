Ziggy Ansah still out with back problem

Getty Images

Ziggy Ansah‘s back issue continues to be an issue for the Lions.

The star defensive end didn’t practice Friday and isn’t expected to play Sunday against the Bears.

That makes two weeks with no activity for Ansah. According to Kyle Meinke of Mlive.com, Lions coach Jim Caldwell declined to elaborate on whether it’s a long-term injury.

The 28-year-old Ansah has been bothered by knee issues as well this year, and has just four sacks, with three of them coming in Week Two against the Giants.

Running back Dwayne Washington also missed practice Friday as he’s dealing with a hip injury.