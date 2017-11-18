Bengals promote Hardy Nickerson, waive Pat Sims

Getty Images

The Bengals signed linebacker Hardy Nickerson off the practice squad Saturday. They waived defensive tackle Pat Sims in a corresponding move.

Cincinnati cut Nickerson, a rookie out of the University of Illinois, on Tuesday and re-signed him to the practice squad Wednesday after he cleared waivers. He originally signed with the Bengals as a college free agent this year.

Nickerson has played in seven games, making two tackles on special teams. He spent Weeks 4 and 5 on the Bengals’ practice squad.

Sims, a 10-year veteran, has played in eight games this year with seven starts. He has made 19 tackles. A third-round pick of the Bengals in 2008, Sims spent his first five NFL seasons in Cincinnati (2008-12), then spent 2013-14 with the Raiders before returning to the Bengals in ’15. His career totals include 124 games, 48 starts, 336 tackles and 8.5 sacks.