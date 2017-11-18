Clinton-Dix: Martellus Bennett quit on us

Getty Images

If the Packers accomplish what a couple of weeks ago would have seemed to be unthinkable — staying in the playoff hunt with Brett Hundley and Joe Houlihan at quarterback until Aaron Rodgers returns to clinch a berth — maybe they can point to the moment Martellus Bennett forced his way out as the thing that brought them together.

“I think it definitely has the power to galvanize a locker room,” linebacker Clay Matthews said this week regarding the defection of Bennett, via Jason Wilde of the Wisconsin State Journal. “Because it shows you — especially going through difficult times — it shows you who’s in and who isn’t. We’ll obviously discover that more and more as the season goes on dealing with our starting quarterback being hurt and having a few losses. But you’re absolutely right: It brings guys together, like a refocus. It lets you know, ‘All right, get rid of the dead weight, and let’s focus on our locker room.'”

Safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix minced no words regarding Bennett’s departure.

“Me, personally? I thought he quit on us,” Clinton-Dix said. “I don’t fault him, but I did think he quit on us. He let us down — as a teammate. For a guy that came in, of his caliber, his leadership quote-unquote, I expected more from him. I held him to a higher standard, me personally. But he handled it the way he wanted to handle it.”

It seemed fairly obvious that Bennett decided to tap out once Rodgers suffered a broken collarbone, musing about retirement before citing a desire to have season-ending shoulder surgery instead of playing through a shoulder injury. Once released by the Packers and claimed on waivers by the Patriots, Bennett resumed playing.