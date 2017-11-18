Dede Westbrook has big goals for his NFL debut

Getty Images

The 6-3 Jaguars will try to stretch their winning streak to four games with a fourth-round pick who has huge goals for his NFL debut.

Receiver Dede Westbrook has been added to the active roster after missing all of the regular season, to date, with a core muscle injury. And he plans to do big things for Jacksonville.

“Expectations are high, I always set the standard high,” Westbrook told Sports Radio 990 in Jacksonville, via the Cleveland Plain Dealer. “For me — and this has nothing to do with the Browns at all — but my expectation is a 200-yard receiving game. However I got to get that, of course that’s going to come with me and Blake [Bortles] being on the same page most of the game but at the end of the day that’s the expectation that I have for myself this weekend.”

The Jaguars also activated safety Calvin Pryor from injured reserve, making Westbrook and Pryor their two recipients of the annual designation for return.

To make room for the two players, the Jaguars released receiver Jaelen Strong and defensive tackle Sheldon Day.

Westbrook won the Biletnikoff Award in 2016, but he fell in the draft due to off-field issues. The Jaguars surprised many by taking a chance on him, especially given their glut of receivers. But Allen Robinson was lost for the year in Week One, and Westbrook’s skills — if they translate — can’t hurt a team that can take over first place in the AFC South with a win against the Browns.